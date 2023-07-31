Journalist shares details of clause on Crystal Palace deal involving ‘fantastic’ gem compared to De Bruyne

Crystal Palace are reportedly close to signing Matheus Franca and a journalist has shared the finances of the deal, as well as details of a clause which will see the club pay an extra amount should it be met.

It has been widely reported that Crystal Palace are close to completing the signing of the highly-rated Brazilian prospect.

The deal for the 19 year-old is exciting, and the Eagles will have to pay an extra £4million if Franca manages a big personal achievement.

The details of the clause have finally been reported by GloboEsporte journalist Cahe Mota. He has shared that Palace will pay around £17million upfront for Franca. They will also pay around £4million for bonuses, as well as £4million should Franca ever be nominated for the Ballon d’Or.

Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

Journalist shares full amount Crystal Palace could end up paying for Franca

The Brazilian, who can play as an attacking midfielder and a winger, looks to be a very exciting signing. It is good to see the club start to make some attacking signings now that Wilfried Zaha has left the club.

Franca is clearly highly-rated by his former club Flamengo, as well as Crystal Palace. The clause in the deal which means Palace have to pay more money should he be nominated for the Ballon d’Or emphasises this.

The player, who has drawn comparisons to Kevin De Bruyne, will no doubt be given some time to adapt to the Premier League.

Given the young age of the “fantastic” player, Palace fans should not be expecting him to be the solutions to all their problems right now. The club definitely need a couple more attacking signings.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Crystal Palace have a lot of exciting talent in Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Cheick Doucoure and Marc Guehi. If they add Franca to the books then they will have a lot of talent which they could sell on for huge profit in the future.

It will be exciting to have another highly-rated young prospect in the Premier League. Hopefully he adapts to the physical division sooner rather than later.