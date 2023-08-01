Journalist says West Ham are keen on ‘phenomenal’ £40m forward

Journalist Ben Jacobs has shared whether West Ham United are interested in signing Folarin Balogun this summer transfer window.

West Ham are yet to make a signing this summer and with Michail Antonio now 33 years old, they need a new talisman.

Reports have already linked Arsenal’s Balogun to the Hammers earlier this summer. It is now good to see another update around West Ham and Balogun.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Journalist Ben Jacobs reported that West Ham haven’t moved for Balogun yet but they do apparently like the £40million-rated ace.

He also shared that multiple Premier League have enquired about the forward. Jacobs said: “Keep an eye on West Ham.”

West Ham interested in Balogun

There is no doubting that Balogun looks to be a top finisher. His eye for goal was emphasised last season when the forward managed to score 22 goals whilst on loan at Ligue 1 side Reims.

With Balogun also only 22 years-old, he looks to have bags of potential. He looks like a “phenomenal” player who would be an ideal signing for West Ham.

Reports are suggesting that forward Scamacca will be leaving, whilst Danny Ings is now 30 and Antonio 33, a young striker like Balogun, who is also very prolific, would be much-needed.

West Ham have proven with players like Jarrod Bowen that they can sign players before their peak and help them to grow.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

With the Hammers also in Europe next season, they also need to make sure they have a strong squad. They struggled in the Premier League last season despite their European success and were involved in a relegation battle.

The Premier League is only a couple of weeks away and the Hammers need to make sure that they start making some bigger movements in the window as soon as possible.