Journalist says Tottenham manager search is down to two names and Nagelsmann is one











Tottenham are continuing to look for a new permanent manager and it appears there are now two names in the running for Daniel Levy.

Spurs fought back to draw 2-2 in midweek in Ryan Mason’s first game back in charge. But the expectation is that Levy will go for a new main man in the dugout. So far, a host of names including Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, Graham Potter, and more have been mentioned.

However, according to The Athletic’s Jack Pitt-Brooke, it is the names of Enrique and Nagelsmann who appear most likely to become the new Spurs manager.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Speaking on the View from the Lane podcast, Pitt-Brooke touched on the subject of Tottenham’s search and stated that right now, it would be a surprise to anyone but Enrique or Nagelsmann handed the job.

“I would be surprised if it’s not Nagelsmann or Luis Enrique. I think those two feel and sound like the two leading candidates,” Pitt-Brooke said.

Nagelsmann is believed to be back in the hunt after rejecting Chelsea. They are set to go with Mauricio Pochettino, another name linked with Tottenham.

Enrique, meanwhile, is looking for a way back into football after leaving Spain. Between them, the pair have won three league titles, while Enrique also led Barcelona to the Champions League trophy.

TBR’s View: Two big names for Tottenham fans to look forward to

Tottenham fans want a big name to come in again but they also want someone with a clear plan and vision who can put some good football on display.

Nagelsmann and Enrique both offer that option. They’ve both had big success so far in their careers and while the age gap is big between them, both are modern, forward thinking managers.

Tottenham simply have to get the next appointment right. And Naglesmann or Enrique would go down well.