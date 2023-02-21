Journalist says Tottenham coaches absolutely love Oliver Skipp











Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold has shared what Tottenham Hotspur coaches absolutely love about youngster Oliver Skipp.

Skipp is enjoying a run in the Spurs side over the past couple of games after Rodrigo Bentancur was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The 22-year-old started alongside Pape Matar Sarr for Tottenham’s trip to the San Siro last week, with both of the youngsters impressing despite a 1-0 defeat.

Skipp got the nod over Sarr against West Ham on Sunday after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg returned to the starting line-up.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The Englishman put in another eye-catching display and he seems to have cemented his place in Antonio Conte’s side for the time being.

Many Spurs fans may have expected Sarr to start over Skipp on Sunday after the Senegal youngster had seemingly moved above him in the pecking order last month. But Gold has offered some insight as to why Skipp is in the starting line-up in Bentancur’s absence.

Tottenham coaches love Skipp

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Gold says Tottenham coaches love Skipp’s tactical intelligence on the pitch.

“The thing that the Spurs coaching staff love about him is how tactically intelligent he is,” the journalist said.

“He’s always reading the game and he’s always looking at where there are gaps that he needs to cover.”

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Skipp does a lot of the dirty work in the middle of the park for Tottenham and it’s easy to see why Conte trusts him.

The youngster has not enjoyed the best of luck over the past year after picking up a couple of injuries, but he seems to be getting back to his best now.

Of course, Skipp was a mainstay in Conte’s midfield before he picked up an injury right after the club brought in Bentancur last season.

He’s found opportunities hard to come by since due to the blossoming partnership of Bentancur and Hojbjerg, but he should benefit massively from a prolonged run in the side.

Show all