Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with Barcelona’s Franck Kessie in recent days.

Speculation between Spurs and the Ivory Coast midfielder goes back a while, but it has intensified of late.

Back in January, La Repubblica reported that the Kessie was Antonio Conte’s top midfield target at Tottenham.

Photo by Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Conte may have gone, but Ange Postecoglou is apparently just as eager as his predecessor to lane the Barca ace.

Now, journalist Rudy Galetti has mentioned Tottenham in his latest update on the Kessie transfer saga.

Juventus are keen on bringing the 26-year-old back to Serie A after he shone at Atalanta and AC Milan.

They have reportedly made contact with Barca for Kessie, who they consider a main target for their midfield.

As for Tottenham, they are “above all” other Premier League clubs in terms of wanting the player.

Barca seem open to do business. They are “now open to evaluate bids on loan (with buy clause)”.

Tottenham are up against tough competition in Juve, that’s for sure.

However, a report from Sport earlier this week rates Spurs’ chances of winning the race for Kessie highly.

The Spanish outlet claimed that he ‘prioritises continuing’ where he is or ‘going to England’.

Spurs have apparently ‘shown interest’ in the player, who ‘likes’ the idea of linking up with Postecoglou’s squad.

As a result, Juve is currently a ‘secondary option’ for Kessie, albeit one that is ‘not 100 percent’ off the table.

Our view

It’s good to see more and more speculation emerging linking Kessie to Tottenham.

The 26-year-old was deemed ‘one of the highest-rated midfielders in Serie A’ when he was at Milan.

Kessie has continued impressing at Barcelona, but they don’t seem to view him as indispensable.

Barca’s loss could well be Tottenham’s gain, and apparently he might not even cost that much.

There have been reports suggesting that Kessie has a price tag of around £30million this summer.

Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Normally, Juve would be an incredibly difficult club to take on, due to their stature and competitions.

And when you consider Tottenham aren’t even in Europe this season, that should make things harder.

However, Juve are only in the Europa Conference League this term, so Spurs are somewhat in luck.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks. Whoever wins the race will have a ‘devastating‘ talent on their hands.