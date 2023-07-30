23-year-old Arsenal player now very close to exit, talks are advancing

Arsenal’s Albert Sambi Lokonga is in the advanced stages of negotiating a loan move to fellow Premier League side Burnley.

That’s according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri who said the deal could include a clause to make the move permanent.

Photo by KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images

Sharing his update on Twitter, Tavolieri said there could be a mandatory purchase agreement after a certain amount of games played.

Tavolieri said: “Talks advanced on their way between Arsenal and Burnley to find an agreement with a loan including an option to buy that could be mandatory in case the Belgian midfielder plays a certain number of matches.

“First idea of the Belgian Red Devils was to try a journey in Spain but Vincent Kompany’s team was the most concrete solution at the moment and that would allow him to show and proof he’s ready for the Premier League.”

This news comes days after it was revealed that Lokonga was one of those on an eight-man list for Arsenal’s summer clearout.

The surprise with the latest update will be that Lokonga’s proposed Burnley loan deal involves an option for a permanent departure from Arsenal.

Whilst Lokonga has had a tough time at the Emirates and hasn’t made too much progress, his permanent departure wasn’t set in stone.

The 23-year-old clearly still has a lot of potential, as he arrived in England with, but has yet to realise it.

As could be seen last season, Kompany’s Burnley is an excellent place for young talent to go on loan and thrive.

The likes of Jordan Beyer, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Ian Maatsen all made brilliant progress across the season.

Lokonga could have a permanent clause in his Burnley loan

As mentioned before, Arsenal still have a significant clear out on their hands and this Lokonga deal should be seen as a success.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

The other names who could leave include Nicolas Pepe, Folarin Balogun, Auston Trusty, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Nuno Tavares and Alex Runarsson.

None of which are names that will concern Arsenal fans, and some that they may have even forgotten.

Arsenal still have targets to achieve this summer which could hinge on a clear out, so Lokonga’s Burnley loan will be seen as progress.