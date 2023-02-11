Journalist says something bizarre has happened with Jack Harrison at Leeds











Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Jack Harrison’s ‘bizarre’ situation at Leeds United makes no sense at all.

The 26-year-old has been a hugely important player for the Whites since he initially joined them on loan from Manchester City back in 2018. He has been a fan favourite, but it really did look like he would be sold in January.

However, no move materialised in the end, and that has left Jones baffled.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Leeds United’s Jack Harrison decision makes no sense – journalist

Speculation around Jack Harrison‘s future is nothing new to Leeds United fans – he has been linked with a move away from Elland Road on more than one occasion.

However, rumours led us to believe that the £50,000-a-week winger could actually be on his way out last month.

The Athletic reported on transfer deadline day that Leicester were planning to bid for Harrison again, while 90Min claimed after the window shut that Unai Emery’s Aston Villa tried to sign him too.

It really did look like Leeds would let him go at one point, but nothing happened in the end. Jones feels the way everything was handled in January with respect to Harrison was just really bizarre.

He told GiveMeSport: “I find the whole situation bizarre, to be honest. For most of the window, I had been told they still intend to give him a new contract and then, suddenly, they became open to selling him and letting him leave.

“Then he didn’t leave and suddenly he’s in the starting line-up. It doesn’t make any sense. What’s the thinking behind that?”

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

TBR View:

What’s the thinking behind anything at Leeds at this point?!

The Whites brought in players that Jesse Marsch wanted at the club in the January transfer window, but just days after the window shut, the American was shown the door.

Leeds are still on the hunt for a new manager, but unfortunately for them, four people have turned them down so far – Carlos Corberan, Andoni Iraola, Marcelo Gallardo and Arne Slot.

It will be interesting to see what will happen at Leeds, but with the threat of relegation over their head, they need to make a decision as quickly as possible.

Slot declares he is now staying at Feyenoord, where he is building 'something beautiful'.



He is now the fourth manager to reject Leeds – after Corberan, Iraola and Gallardo.#lufc #mot #alaw ⚪️🟡🔵https://t.co/E4dVpUn5XP — leedsunited_news (@leeds_utd_news) February 10, 2023

Show all