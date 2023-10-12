Journalist says Rangers managerial target has now told Ibrox hierarchy he ‘will join’

Glasgow Rangers are seemingly edging closer to having a new manager in the Ibrox dugout.

Rangers recently relieved Michael Beale of his Ibrox duties following some poor Scottish Premiership results.

The Light Blues are now looking for a new manager and two frontrunners have emerged for the Ibrox gig.

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Kevin Muscat and Philippe Clement are currently the favourites for the Rangers job.

And according to Daily Record journalist Andy Newport, Muscat has made it clear he’s “ready to go” to Ibrox.

“My understanding is, you know, Kevin Muscat has given his assurance that ‘I’m ready to go, I will join’,” he said on PLZ Soccer.

This comes in wake of the 52-year-old’s post-match actions after his Yokohama F. Marinos side’s 1-0 first leg win over Urawa in the J. League cup semi-finals.

Muscat took a moment to greet the supporters alone, waving to them and leading them in a celebratory chant whilst looking somewhat emotional.

This has led some fans of the Japanese club to wonder whether he was saying goodbye to them amid the Rangers links.

Our view

Muscat seems like a good shout for Rangers as he’s got experience of winning titles and trophies and plays good football.

“His team plays high energy, attacking football and their games tend to be high scoring as well,” former colleague Steven McGarry told the Daily Record.

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

In addition, Muscat played for Rangers during his professional footballing career, so he knows what the Ibrox club is all about.

It looks like it’s between him and Philippe Clement for the Ibrox gig. Let’s see what happens in the coming days.