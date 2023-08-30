Journalist says ‘phenomenal’ Arsenal player’s move away is to be confirmed soon

Arsenal are on the verge of selling Folarin Balogun, with an announcement seemingly imminent.

The United States international has been linked with a move away from the Gunners for a while now.

And over the past few days, speculation over Balogun’s future has intensified massively.

Photo by Candice Ward/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Arsenal are believed to have struck a deal with French club Monaco worth around £38million.

As per the Daily Mail, he underwent a medical on Tuesday ahead of his return to Ligue 1.

They haven’t announced a deal yet, but according to Fabrice Hawkins, this is now imminent.

“Signing this afternoon for Folarin Balogun to Monaco,” the French journalist wrote on X.

Our view

Well, it looks like the very next step for Arsenal and Monaco will be to announce the deal on their websites and socials.

The Gunners are losing a really good player, who enjoyed an amazing loan spell at Reims last year.

It’s a bit of a shame really, as he is a truly ‘phenomenal‘ young forward who’s got a great career ahead of him.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Balogun showed everyone not only what he’s already capable of at Reims, but how much better he can become.

At the same time, he is way too good to sit on a bench every other week. So you can understand why he’s wanting to make the move.

If the player is convinced on a move away, and/or Arsenal aren’t planning to give him much game time, the Gunners may as well cash in on him while his stock is high.