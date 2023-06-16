Journalist says ‘one of the best’ players in the world is ‘sold’ on Arsenal move

Arsenal are currently in talks over bringing Declan Rice to the Emirates Stadium, according to reports.

Multiple outlets have covered the Gunners and their initial bid to West Ham for their captain.

The Daily Mail, for instance, has reported that Arsenal saw an £80million plus add-ons bid rejected.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

They now say the Gunners are preparing a £100million bid for the 24-year-old midfielder.

West Ham were apparently not impressed by Arsenal’s opening gambit.

Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport that Rice’s stance towards a potential Emirates move remains unchanged.

However, he stressed that Arsenal will really need to up the ante if they are to strike a deal over Rice.

“I’m told that Rice is still sold on Arsenal. Therefore, there remains optimism within Arsenal that they can strike a deal with West Ham United.

“But they’re going to have to improve the guaranteed fee, and they’re going to have to work out a structure that has more gettable add-ons.”

Our view

Honestly, it’s not surprising, or indeed a big deal, that Arsenal have failed with their first bid.

When it comes to negotiations, the suitor usually tests the water, and then they progress before a breakthrough.

Obviously it’s not nice to hear that the Hammers are reportedly not happy with Arsenal’s first attempt.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Nonetheless, the Gunners will surely try again and hopefully edge closer to a deal.

These talks were never going to be easy. After all, Rice is “one of the best in the world” and is West Ham’s main asset.

Let’s see how things go in the coming days or weeks (hopefully days).

This is a minor setback but things still seem on the right track.