Journalist says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had to create special training plan for Arthur

Journalist James Pearce has reported, via The Athletic, that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had to create a special training programme for loanee Arthur.

The Reds signed the midfielder on loan in the 2022 summer transfer window. The move has not gone to plan at all. It has been plagued with injuries and Arthur has only managed one appearance. This was 13 minutes in the Champions League. He suffered an injury in October which has since kept him sidelined.

It has not gone well so far for Arthur at the club, and it has been somewhat sad to see for the former Barcelona star. He was hoping to reignite his career but it hasn’t worked for him at all.

With Juventus being his parent club, he will be hoping he can get back into contention next season, but the fact they allowed to loan him out at the age of 26 shows that this might not happen.

Jurgen Klopp created special programme for Liverpool midfielder Arthur

It has been sad for the Brazilian, but Liverpool have really tried to get him involved. Klopp even created a special training schedule for him.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce said: “The early training sessions he took part in at Kirkby only served to underline to Klopp and his staff how much work would be required to get him fully up to speed, and they drew up an intensive conditioning plan to aid his progress, with the September international break viewed as crucial.”

It is good to see that Liverpool tried to get Arthur involved. They have had huge issues in their midfield this season. This has caused them to be very inconsistent in the division this campaign.

Arthur could have helped out, but with the injury, it looked like they couldn’t get him back to his best. It looks like the midfielder could only make one appearance in all competitions this season before returning to Juventus. He has been an outcast even when fully fit as of late, so it will go down as one of the worst signings of the season.

