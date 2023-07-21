Journalist says Leeds United would like to sign 6ft 5 player who cost £10m

Leeds United need a new goalkeeper.

Illan Meslier looks set to leave the Yorkshire club in the coming days, and with Karl Darlow seemingly heading off to Bournemouth rather than Leeds, they need to explore some other options.

According to Phil Hay, speaking on The Square Ball Podcast, Leeds do have some other options in mind including Angus Gunn.

The £10m Norwich goalkeeper is someone Daniel Farke knows well from his time at Carrow Road, and according to Hay, there could be a reunion on the cards.

Gunn an option

Hay shared what he knows about Leeds’ search for a new goalie.

“They looked at James Trafford but he’s been taken out of the equation. There are others they like, Freddie Woodman and Angus Gunn as well. It’s fair to assume that Farke won’t want to go into the first game of the season not knowing who his number one will be for the duration of it,” Hay said.

Decent option

Angus Gunn isn’t the best goalkeeper in the world, but he’ll be more than good enough for a team like Leeds this season.

Let’s be honest, the Whites are expected to be rather dominant in the Championship this season, so Gunn won’t have too tough of a task if he joins the Whites.

Gunn knows what the Championship is all about, and while he’s not been amazing as of late, there’s a reason both Southampton and Norwich have paid big money for him in recent years.

Standing at 6ft 5, Gunn is a dominant goalkeeper who is perfect for the rough and tumble of the English second-tier.

Leeds need to sign solid Championship players to beef out their squad this season and Gunn certainly ticks that box.