Journalist says Leeds fans clapped one player then booed his teammate immediately after











Leeds United were relegated after a woeful performance against Tottenham condemned them back to Championship football.

The Whites conceded in the opening minutes and things never really got any better either. Harry Kane produced a masterclass in finishing to seal Leeds’ fate.

For Sam Allardyce, it is essentially mission failed, albeit he cannot be held responsible for the nightmare season overall.

The players, in the main, have to deal with that and the Leeds fans made their feelings known to some at full-time.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Leeds fans turn on Junior Firpo

Naturally, Leeds’ players set off on their lap of appreciation after the game. The Elland Road faithful made their feelings known, and according to journalist Graham Smyth, there were some boos for some.

One of which, was £13m signing, Junior Firpo.

Taking to Twitter, Smyth confirmed that while the Leeds fans were clapping Adam Forshaw, as Firpo followed, he was roundly booed by those inside the stadium.

Toxic times at Elland Road

This has been coming ever since the club decided to back and then sack Jesse Marsch in January and February.

The entire situation was ridiculous and in the end, Leeds have paid the ultimate price for some big decisions going wrong at the top of the chain.

For Leeds, they now face a huge rebuild in the summer. Players will leave, the wage bill will need reducing, and the fans will need getting back on side quickly.

Firpo has been poor this season. But there are deeper problems than just him and all in all, this has been a nightmare season for Leeds.