Journalist says he’d be ‘surprised’ if 20-year-old Arsenal player isn’t loaned out this summer

Journalist Charles Watts has admitted he would be ‘surprised’ if Arsenal youngster Marquinhos wasn’t loaned out once again this summer.

Watts spoke in his latest YouTube video as he provided an update on Arsenal’s summer business.

The Gunners have already wrapped up their first signing of the window as they brought in Kai Havertz from Chelsea this week.

Arsenal are also expected to snap up West Ham’s Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, with Mikel Arteta keen to bolster his squad over the coming weeks.

Marquinhos spent the second half of the last campaign on loan at Norwich City after a difficult start to his Arsenal career.

The 20-year-old registered two goal involvements in 11 Championship appearances and Watts expects him to head out on loan once again this summer.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Watts on Marquinhos

Watts was asked if Marquinhos could force his way into Arteta’s plans during pre-season.

“Marquinhos, I think, will go out on loan again,” he said. “I’ll be surprised if he sticks around, especially with Reiss Nelson signing a new contract.

“I think Marquinhos needs a good season, obviously he spent the second half of last season at Norwich. I think he needs a full season somewhere, it doesn’t have to be in England, it could be somewhere abroad.”

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Marquinhos struggled to make an impact at Arsenal last season after making the switch from Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo.

The winger impressed in his Europa League debut, but it quickly became apparent that he wasn’t quite ready to feature regularly for Arsenal.

Of course, the Gunners have since snapped up Leandro Trossard from Brighton and it’s difficult to see Marquinhos breaking into Arteta’s side anytime soon.

Another loan spell in the Championship would benefit the talented youngster massively as he bids to adjust to life in England.