Arsenal fans aren’t too bothered about missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk to Chelsea, but they will surely be fuming if the same happens with Declan Rice this summer.

Mikel Arteta’s men are in a great position in the Premier League. Chelsea, on the other hand, have been awful. The Blues are currently 11th in the table, 36 points behind the Gunners.

However, Chelsea are still a financial powerhouse, and we just can’t rule them out of the race to sign Rice this summer.

Journalist says Chelsea could outbid Arsenal to sign Declan Rice

For months and months in the first half of the season, Arsenal fans believed they would sign Mykhaylo Mudryk in the January transfer window.

The Ukrainian even dropped numerous hints on social media about his desire to join the Gunners. He also publicly claimed he could never say no to Arsenal if they offered him a deal.

The North Londoners, as expected, tried very hard to sign Mudryk in January, but Chelsea came in with a better offer and Shakhtar sold the winger to the Blues instead of Arsenal.

Todd Boehly got the upper hand then and Jones thinks lightning could strike twice for Arsenal, with Chelsea still in the race to sign Rice from West Ham this summer.

The journalist told GiveMeSport: “That’s going to be the tough situation again that they’re in.

“They won’t be too far off where they were with Mudryk, when it dragged and dragged and dragged, and they wouldn’t do it. And somebody else did go and do it.

“So there’s still an opportunity here that somebody like Chelsea could beat them to Declan Rice purely because there’ll be more of an appetite at a club like Chelsea to go and spend money.”

TBR View:

Missing out on Mudryk wasn’t that big of a deal for Arsenal as he would’ve only been a backup at the Emirates. Rice, however, is almost a guaranteed starter.

The 24-year-old is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. He has been sensational for West Ham, and he’s almost certain to leave the Hammers this summer when he enters the final year of his contract.

Rice would be a fantastic signing for Arsenal. He can play with Thomas Partey or in place of him, and under Mikel Arteta, he could really explode.

However, if West Ham demand crazy money like Shakhtar did, Arsenal will likely walk away again.

