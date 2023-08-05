Arsenal have been linked with a move for David Raya this summer transfer window and journalist Paul Brown shared that the goalkeeper is someone Mikel Arteta has been a big fan for for quite some time.

Recent reports have been suggesting that Arsenal are very keen on the Spaniard. These same reports have been suggesting that Raya has reached an agreement in principle with Arsenal on personal terms.

In terms of price tag, Raya is apparently rated at £40million. However, the Daily Mail has reported that £30million could be enough for Arsenal to land him.

Journalist Paul Brown was speaking to GiveMeSport and shared more about how keen Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is on signing Raya.

He said: “They’ve been interested in this guy for a long time. Arteta went for him once before and really likes the fact that he’s great with his feet. He would fit into their system really nicely.“

With Aaron Ramsdale the current number one, Mikel Arteta could have an abundance of talent in between the sticks next season.

Mikel Arteta has been a big fan of David Raya for a while

It is no shock to see the Gunners continue to want to strengthen this summer transfer window. They had a fantastic season last campaign but fell short in the Premier League title race.

David Raya is a great goalkeeper and not only is he a good shot stopper but he is also great on the ball. Arguably, he is better in most departments than Ramsdale.

In the modern game, it is vital that goalkeepers can do it all. Although Ramsdale can do it to a very high standard, it is not a shock to see Arteta want the absolute best.

If they are going to compete with Manchester City next season then they need to have a top squad. Their form started dropping towards the end of last season due to a lack of squad depth.

The signings the Gunners have made so far have massively improved the squad. If they can also sign Raya, a player who Arteta is clearly a big fan of, then it would be a great summer.

It is no shock that Arteta likes the goalkeeper’s skills on the ball. The “world-class” stopper would no doubt slot perfectly into the system at the club.