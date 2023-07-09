Journalist says Arsenal won’t be signing 23-year-old this summer, he’s too expensive

Journalist Ryan Taylor has claimed that Arsenal won’t be signing Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe this summer due to the finances involved in a deal.

Mbappe informed PSG that he won’t be extending his stay in Paris last month and it seems the Frenchman could well be on the market.

Indeed, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi confirmed this week that unless Mbappe puts pen to paper, he will have to leave France to avoid the club losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Photo by Christian Liewig – Corbis/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta’s men have already moved to bring in Kai Havertz from Chelsea this summer and look set to wrap up deals for Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice imminently.

There have been suggestions that if Mbappe was to move to England, Arsenal would be his favoured destination.

The Independent claims the 23-year-old likes the evolution of Arteta’s side and would enjoy the challenge of delivering a Premier League title to the Emirates Stadium once again.

But Taylor has claimed that Arsenal won’t be snapping up Mbappe this summer due to the financial package it would take to land the Frenchman.

Arsenal won’t be signing Mbappe

Taylor responded to reports that Mbappe could end up at Arsenal this summer and ruled out the possibility of the move.

“Talk of Mbappe is just ridiculous really because if you look at the financial outlay of that deal, I know it’s one that fans just sort of fantasise about, but it’s just not financially possible or viable,” he said. “Certainly in this transfer window.”

Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images

Mbappe is arguably the best player in the world football right now and he will have no shortage of options should he leave PSG over the next year.

The French forward has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and even came close to joining the La Liga giants at one stage.

It looks likely that he will end up at the Bernabeu and despite reports that he would favour a move to Arsenal if he made the switch to England, it seems highly unlikely that the Gunners would be able to afford a move for the World Cup winner.