Journalist Paul Brown claims that Arsenal will ‘try quite hard’ to find Nicolas Pepe a new club this summer.

It’s fair to say that Pepe’s time in north London just hasn’t worked out after he arrived for a club-record fee of £72 million back in 2019 (Sky Sports).

The 27-year-old has fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta and is currently on loan in Ligue 1 with OGC Nice.

With Arsenal flying high at the top of the Premier League and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard all excelling, it seems that Pepe’s time at the club could be coming to an end.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal ready to sell Pepe

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Brown claimed that Arsenal will attempt to offload Pepe this summer after he returns from Nice.

“Not really; I think they’ve accepted that that’s a transfer that hasn’t worked,” the journalist said.

“They paid ridiculously over the odds for him and I think they’ll try quite hard to find him a new home in the summer.”

Pepe has shown flashes of brilliance during his time at Arsenal, but his inconsistency ultimately led to him falling down the pecking order under Arteta.

He’s been described as a ‘phenomenal’ talent, but it’s difficult to see him forcing his way back into Arteta’s plans with both Saka and Martinelli playing so well.

Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

It would probably be for the best for both parties if Pepe moves on this summer as Arsenal will be bidding to build on what has been a brilliant campaign for them so far.

Pepe has performed relatively well in Ligue 1 as he’s had a hand in seven goals in 17 appearances.

The Gunners will be hoping that he finishes the season well in order to ramp up any potential interest in the winger.

