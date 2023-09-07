Journalist says £25m Spurs player was buzzing in pre-season; now dazzling for Ange

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has done more than just improve the team’s performances and results.

The new Spurs manager also gave fringe players the chance to impress him and stake their claim for a spot in the 2023-24 squad.

One of the biggest beneficiaries has been Yves Bissouma, now a mainstay of the Tottenham starting XI.

The 26-year-old was outstanding at Brighton, prompting Spurs to sign him last summer for an initial £25million.

However, Bissouma didn’t have a great maiden season, struggling to get into Antonio Conte’s side.

Under Postecoglou, it has been a completely different story. He shone in pre-season and has taken that form into the campaign.

‘Full of enthusiasm’

Dean Jones has written on GiveMeSport about the contrast in attitude between Bissouma and Tanguy Ndombele on the first day of pre-season.

While Bissouma is now shining for Tottenham, Ndombele didn’t impress Postecoglou and has now gone out on loan to Galatasaray.

“On the first day of pre-season training, as members of the Tottenham Hotspur squad arrived to kick off a new campaign under boss Ange Postecoglou, the tone was set before some players even stepped foot inside the main building of their Enfield HQ,” wrote Jones.

“Yves Bissouma’s car pulled up and he bounced towards the entrance, a big smile on his face. He was ready for the challenge that was to come and full of enthusiasm.

“It was a completely different vibe from the one Tanguy Ndombele had given off minutes earlier. He had strolled in, like a kid begrudgingly returning to school.

“The actions of both players helped set their future pathway: Bissouma, born again as an important team member; Ndombele sent out on loan again after failing to impress the management.”

Our view

It’s great to see Bissouma dazzling at Spurs and finally reaching the heights he hit at Brighton.

Hopefully in the coming months, he can kick on further and reach the next level.

It’s a shame Ndombele isn’t in the same boat now, but hopefully he’ll do well at Galatasaray.