Journalist says 21-year-old midfielder would be a 'great fit' for Liverpool











Liverpool are likely to bolster their midfield ranks in the summer amid expiring contracts and ageing legs.

Plenty of midfielders have been linked with a switch to Anfield over the coming months.

One of those is Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey. According to Goal.com, he is among those on the Reds shortlist.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor believes the 21-year-old would be a great fit for Liverpool.

He told GiveMeSport that Ramsey is ‘of a similar ilk’ to former Reds target Jude Bellingham.

While Taylor isn’t sure Ramsey would “grab games by the scruff of the neck” like Bellingham, he’s still a good shout.

“Personally, I think he would be a great fit for someone like Liverpool because of his energy in midfield,” he wrote.

“I would say, lightly, he is a player of a similar ilk to Jude Bellingham.

“Bellingham is a powerhouse and when you watch him play, he plays with authority and grabs games by the scruff of the neck.

“I don’t think Ramsey will grab games by the scruff of the neck, but I think he has that sort of energy from midfield, arrives in the box and scores goals.”

Our view

Ramsey is a top talent who has been outstanding for Villa since breaking into the first-team.

This season, he has made 33 Premier League appearances, registering an impressive five goals and five assists.

Ramsey would no doubt be a good shout for Liverpool. However, he may not be particularly attainable.

He renewed his Villa Park contract just last year, and his current deal runs until the summer of 2027.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

In addition, it’s not like Villa are a team in dire straits or battling relegation. Quite the opposite, in fact. They’re flying.

And with Ramsey being a boyhood Villans fans, he’ll have much more affinity to the club than any other player.

Obviously nothing is impossible in football. But let’s face it, this is an unlikely transfer for Liverpool to pull off.

No doubt Ramsey would be great for Liverpool, but the Reds should probably look for more attainable targets.