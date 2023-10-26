Journalist says £15m Tottenham target is ‘exactly’ what Ange is looking for

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Galatasaray’s Kerem Akturkoglu in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Turkish outlet Fotomac claimed that Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is a big fan of the winger.

More recently, Aksam reported that Tottenham had asked Akturkoglu’s club for permission to speak to him over a move next year.

Dean Jones, writing on GiveMeSport, has now provided an update on the links between the 25-year-old and Spurs.

The journalist believes Akturkoglu’s profile is “exactly” what Tottenham are looking for at this moment in time.

This is because Spurs are apparently looking for attacking reinforcements, but not specifically an out-and-out No. 9.

‘Somebody to probably look out for’

Jones also reckons Tottenham fans should keep their eyes open on the prospect of the Turkey international joining the Lilywhites.

“Well, they’re trying to scout quite a few players at the moment, Tottenham, that are just capable of adding another attacking edge to their team,” said Jones.

“So, there are plenty of reports out there suggesting that they are scouting him [Kerem Akturkoglu].

“It is not one that I have heard personally but it would fit with exactly what I’m being told that they are looking for.

“They’re not looking for an out-and-out striker right now, they’re looking for another player that can go in and around that frontline.

“So yeah, it’s certainly somebody to probably look out for, especially while Galatasaray are in the Champions League.”

Tottenham target Akturkoglu a ‘very instinctive finisher’

Akturkoglu is a left-winger by trade but can play all across the front line, and he’s talented, young and has Champions League experience.

As per Breaking the Lines, he’s a ‘very instinctive finisher. Many of his goals and chances are first time shots taken after very intelligent runs.’

Fotomac reported that Akturkoglu – who has five goals and seven assists from 18 outings this term – has a €17million (just under £15million) price tag.

At 25 years of age, he has plenty of years ahead of him but also boasts considerable experience at the highest level. And for a fee of around £15million, he won’t break the bank.

All in all, Akturkoglu looks like a decent – and not overly expensive – shout for Spurs to bolster their attacking ranks further.