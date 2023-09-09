Journalist says £100k-a-week Tottenham star is having big doubts over his future

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been “a bit torn” over his future.

This is according to Ben Jacobs, who spoke about the Spurs goalkeeper on GiveMeSport.

Lloris’ stock at Tottenham has fallen dramatically between the end of last season and the present day.

The £100,000-a-week goalkeeper (Spotrac) was very much in the Harry Kane bracket of being a bona fide Spurs legend.

However, in the summer, Lloris decided he wanted a move away and would no longer be considered.

It seemed like things would be relatively straightforward at that point. He’d get his move and Tottenham would move on.

However, Lloris is currently still at Spurs. He hasn’t made a decision on a new club, despite having had suitors.

Most of the big transfer windows in the world have now shut, including that of the Saudi Pro League. So the player is running out of potential choices.

In addition, Ange Postecoglou has frozen Lloris out, with Guglielmo Vicario now in between the Spurs sticks. He’s unlikely to play for the club again.

All this has left Lloris in a bit of a limbo, likely until the January transfer window.

‘So difficult’

Jacobs believes Tottenham won’t stand in the player’s way if he wants to stay put until the New Year.

However, the CBS journalist reckons Lloris may have to make a difficult decision in terms of his destinations and playing level.

“If Lloris wants to stay at Spurs and not play until January, Tottenham won’t stand in his way,” said Jacobs.

“So, this is not Tottenham forcing Lloris out of the club.

“It’s Tottenham waiting, being patient and determining where he truly wants to go.

“There’s been some interest in Saudi Arabia, but Lloris hasn’t bitten.

“Newcastle were looking at Lloris, but they wouldn’t have been able to give him any game time either.

“So, I think that Lloris has been a bit torn because he’s starting to realise, having been ever-present and integral to the Spurs project, that wherever he goes next may not come with game time.

“Tottenham also won’t come with game time. And if he wants the game time, he may have to drop down to a level or move to a place that isn’t one of his top preferences.

“I think that’s why it’s been so difficult.”

Our view

It’s a shame that things have ended / are ending this way for Lloris.

He went from being a Tottenham legend, totally revered at Spurs, to a player in limbo.

Who knows whether there’s a chance for him to play for Tottenham again, perhaps in case of a Vicario absence.