Journalist Ryan Taylor has provided an update on the future of David Moyes at West Ham after the club suffered a 5-1 defeat to Newcastle.

The Hammers were at home for this match, and with poor mistakes and a thrashing, the crowd started to turn on the players and Moyes.

In their last five games, West Ham have managed five wins. These came against two sides below them. This season, they cannot seem to beat anyone above them in the table and it’s frustrating fans massively.

With Premier League games coming up against Fulham and Arsenal, the run doesn’t get better for the London side who sit in 15th.

With many fans wanting David Moyes out, there have been questions regarding his future in the aftermath to the 5-1 thrashing.

The latest from journalist Ryan Taylor reveals that the club have somewhat made a decision on Moyes’ imminent future.

Ryan Taylor tweeted: “Understand it’s ‘business as usual’ this morning at West Ham following 5-1 defeat to Newcastle. Does not appear to be any imminent plans to part company with David Moyes at this moment in time”

Some may be surprised to hear that he will not be sacked following that result. Despite this, Moyes has had some good seasons with the Hammers, so the board are trusting him to turn things around.

With the possibility of winning the Europa Conference League still on the cards, there is a lot for West Ham to fight for before the season ends.

This has been the season with the most Premier League sackings so it wouldn’t be a shock to see the owners change their mind if results continue in this fashion.

