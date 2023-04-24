Journalist says Graham Potter is unlikely to head to Tottenham, after Chelsea exit











Journalist Tim Spiers has reported that former Chelsea manager Graham Potter is unlikely to become the next Tottenham Hotspur manager – despite being without a job.

Potter was hired and fired by Chelsea this season. After being massively rated for the job he did at Brighton, he struggled to produce immediate success at the Blues.

This was something many predicted as Potter is a coach who typically needs time to get the best out of his squad. He also struggled to pick a consistent starting eleven due to the hierarchy signing so many players.

The report from Spiers on The Athletic’s website states that Spurs are admirers of Potter. Indeed, it is claimed that in 2021, he was considered – but he did not want to leave Brighton. Spurs ended up with Nuno Espirito Santo. In terms of Spurs getting him now – seems unlikely.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Graham Potter is unlikely to become the next Tottenham manager

Spiers, via The Athletic, said: “Potter is another man highly-rated in their part of north London. After Villas-Boas, Mourinho and Conte lasted a combined three years and two months between them, the prospect of them hiring another former Chelsea manager to succeed the Italian seems unrealistic.”

Potter was only sacked in early April. Despite this, there is no doubt that many have been curious where he could end up. Chelsea’s fortunes have not improved as they have been knocked out of the Champions League since he was sacked.

Spurs are currently fifth, but it has not been a good season for them. They have been inconsistent and the recent 6-1 loss to Newcastle has added more fuel to the fire.

Potter is no doubt a good manager. He took Brighton very far, but with him being ex-Chelsea, there is always a risk for Tottenham to sign him.

No doubt it would be fine if he was successful. If he wasn’t successful, fans would immediately get onto Daniel Levy and slate him for signing Potter after his failed management at the Blues.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Show all