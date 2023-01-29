Journalist provides update on Adama Traore amid Leeds and Tottenham transfer links











TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has suggested to GiveMeSport that Wolves could now keep Adama Traore beyond Tuesday’s deadline, after claims Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in signing him.

Both Jesse Marsch and Antonio Conte have bolstered their attacking options already this month, with Leeds bringing in Georginio Rutter and Spurs signing Arnaut Danjuma.

With just three-days left in the transfer window, it remains to be seen whether the two clubs will dip into the market for another forward player.

Of course, Leeds are close to signing Weston McKennie from Juventus, while Spurs are closing in on a deal for Sporting Lisbon star Pedro Porro.

But both sides have been linked with a possible move for Traore this month, with journalist Dean Jones claiming that Leeds and Spurs remain interested in the 27-year-old.

Traore’s current deal with Wolves is set to run until the end of the season but it seems that the Midlands club could allow him to leave for free, instead of cashing in now.

Wolves could keep Traore for the remainder of the season

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Crook has suggested that Julen Lopetegui’s side would rather lose the winger for nothing than collect a small fee before Tuesday’s deadline.

“You’ve got Adama Traore, who a lot of people, including myself, thought that Wolves might sell last summer and again, this window,” the journalist said.

“I think they’re more keen, say, rather than getting a nominal fee for him in January, actually keeping him; he can play a bit of a part in them staying up and then be allowed to leave on a free transfer.”

Traore has been described as an ‘unbelievably quick’ winger by Liverpool star Diogo Jota. The Spaniard is a difficult player for teams to deal with due to his power and pace.

But he can often be a frustrating player to watch because of his lack of end product in the final third.

The £18 million man looks set to leave at the end of the season after he’s fallen down the pecking order at Wolves. It remains to be seen whether Spurs or Leeds will firm up their interest, even on a free transfer.

He could be a useful addition for both sides in terms of a player who could make a big impact on games from the bench. But Marsch and Conte have arguably got far better options at their disposal already.

