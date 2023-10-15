Journalist offers update on ‘out of this world’ Arsenal youngster

Arsenal have a number of young players who are looking promising and Charlie Patino is one of the names who has been around a while now.

Still just 19, Patino has been on the fringes of things with Arsenal for a while now. He’s excelling in a loan spell with Swansea at the moment and has been called to the England under-21 squad.

However, speaking on Inside Arsenal, journalist Charles Watts has claimed that as of now, Patino’s future remains uncertain.

Arsenal to assess Patino at the end of the season

Speaking on Inside Arsenal, Watts updated everyone on Patino. And while he admits Arsenal do like the midfielder, there is also an element of the Gunners not wanting to deny a young player either.

“I’ve said this before. All the options are available to Charlie. Arsenal do like Charlie Patino. It’s just about they’re not going to hold a player back if they think he’s not going to get into the first-team,” Watts said.

“For Patino and his people it’s like ‘why would he sign a new long-term contract with Arsenal now – which is going to have to happen – if there’s not really a pathway?’. So everyone’s going to see how this season pans out then come back and sit down again and it could be a very different scenario.

“He’s made himself get into the England under-21s and I really hope he does well.”

A big few months

It does seem like Patino is finding his feet in firs-team football with this move to Swansea. The Championship is a good level to play and he’s doing well with the Welsh club.

It remains to be seen if Patino – who has been dubbed an ‘out of this world’ talent can make that step up to the Arsenal side though, The jump in quality is massive and it will certainly be interesting to see how the club manage this.

Arsenal have shown they’ll let players go – like Folarin Balogun for example – and if they feel Patino won’t play, then he might well be sold on.

However this pans out, it’s likely to benefit Patino somehow. He’ll either be in the mix for an Arsenal first-team spot, or he’ll find a new club where he’s a main player and can kick on from there.