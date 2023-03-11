Journalist makes Thomas Tuchel claim when it comes to Tottenham manager job











Tottenham’s hunt for a new manager is continuing to trundle along, even though Antonio Conte remains in the job.

Defeat at Nottingham Forest this weekend could change all that, though. Conte is under huge pressure and was more fiery than ever in his press conference yesterday.

There is a general acceptance in football and around Spurs that Conte is on his way. And so with that, Daniel Levy is exploring options for yet another new manager during his tenure.

One of the name being mentioned from the outset is former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel. The German is out of work and looking to get back in at the top level.

However, while he’s admired by some at Tottenham, journalist Ben Jacobs claims that in the main, Tuchel is not seen as the right fit for Spurs just yet..

Tuchel is one of a number of big name coaches being thrown into the mix. Mauricio Pochettino remains the favourite to return to the club. However, the likes of Luciano Spalletti, Ruben Amorim, and Thomas Frank are admired by Levy.

Tottenham take on Forest this weekend looking to put a miserable 10 days behind them. Anything but a win could, you suspect, see Conte lose his job.

TBR’s View: Thomas Tuchel could bring success to Tottenham

There must be another reason as to why Spurs aren’t quite sold on Tuchel. In terms of the success he can bring, he showed with Chelsea how good he can be.

He is a top coach and has a proven track record. However, he has been relatively short-term in his past few jobs, so that might be weighing on Tottenham’s thought process here.

Still, Spurs could do a lot worse. Tuchel is better than some being mentioned, and would instill a fire into the team like he did with Chelsea.