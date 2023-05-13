Journalist makes Sepp van den Berg claim about potential Liverpool exit











Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg is wanted again by Schalke this summer as the Germans look to keep him at the club.

Van den Berg has been out on loan with Schalke but despite doing well personally, the German side are looking over their shoulders at relegation.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Schalke want Sepp van den Berg

The 21-year-old Dutch defender has so far failed to have an impact with Liverpool. And according to German football expert Christian Falk, Schalke would love to have Van den Berg back in the summer.

“Schalke are very confident of signing Sepp van den Berg. They hope to get a new deal with Liverpool. If they go down into the second league in Germany, they’d like to keep him,” Falk wrote in his latest CaughtOffside column.

“He would be one of the key players, so they’d like to talk with Liverpool. Perhaps Liverpool could give him a new contract so they can draw up a new loan deal (as his contract runs out in 2024).”

Lauded as an ‘incredible‘ young player during his time at Preston North End, Van den Berg knows he needs to be playing again next season.

Liverpool are expected to sign another defender in the window. The 21-year-old, then, could well be best served moving on.

TBR’s View: Big decision to make

It’s getting to the time for Van den Berg to make big decisions in his career. Yes he is only 21. But a lot of players have made the breakthrough by now.

It very much looks like he’s facing a crunch moment in his career. Does he move abroad again and have yet another year on loan? Or does he tell Liverpool he wants out permanently and allow the Reds to bring in some cash?

Clearly, Schalke are impressed by him. It’s a big club and in reality, not a bad move for the young defender at all.