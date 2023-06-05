Journalist makes Postecoglou claim when it comes to Tottenham signing James Maddison











Tottenham could now delay any potential move for James Maddison thanks to the pending appointment of Ange Postecoglou as manager.

Spurs are expected to name the Aussie as their new boss in the coming days. The Celtic manager led the Bhoys to another treble over the weekend and is now set for north London.

However, while new signings will be coming in as well when Postecoglou takes charge, James Maddison could be one that has to wait.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs anyway, who has told the Football Terrace podcast that Postecoglou’s appointment will see some decisions put on the backburner.

“Maddison was always going to leave Leicester, even if they stayed up. But Leicester now are in a position where they have to get rid of some of the bigger name stars and pull in as much money as possible,” Jacobs said.



“The fee will be interesting. Liverpool are there, Spurs are there as well but with Tottenham the decision could almost be delayed a little bit until Ange Postecoglou as expected comes in and any new sporting director. Whereas if you go back to Paratici and Antonio Conte, they were both sold on Maddison for the summer providing the price was right.”

Man in demand

There is no way James Maddison doesn’t get a move away from Leicester this summer. He has countless admirers in the Premier League and the Foxes will be powerless to resist bids.

For Tottenham, it’s vital they listen to Postecoglou and what he wants in his squad. If that means they don’t end up going for Maddison, then so be it.

Sure, he’d be a good player for Spurs. But they have to back the manager with players HE wants, not who the board want.