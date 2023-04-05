Journalist makes Kim Min-jae transfer claim amid Tottenham and Man United links











Kim Min-jae is a wanted man after his spectacular season in Italy, and Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Liverpool have all reportedly scouted him.

Napoli signed the South Korean from Fenerbahce last summer for just £15 million (Mail). He replaced Kalidou Koulibaly at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, and he has been absolutely incredible so far this term.

Napoli are all set to win the Serie A this season and in the summer, they could lose some of their key players. Kim could be one of them.

Kim Min-jae is more likely to join Tottenham or Liverpool than Manchester United

Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have made all the headlines at Napoli this season and rightly so. However, Kim Min-jae‘s performances have not gone unnoticed.

The 26-year-old, branded as the ‘best centre-back in the world‘ by his manager Luciano Spalletti, is on the radar of several top European clubs this summer, and there’s a big chance he could switch Naples for a big Premier League side.

Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United have all scouted Kim and are said to be interested in his services. However, Ben Jacobs believes the Red Devils are unlikely to be his first option because they only recently signed Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

The journalist wrote for CaughtOffside on Substack: “Manchester United have scouted Kim, but they have Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane as high-profile and recent signings in defence. There are other suitors who can perhaps offer the player more guaranteed instant minutes.

“My understanding is that Tottenham and Liverpool are ones to watch. Remember, Kim is 26 so won’t want to move to any top European club as only a squad player.”

Jacobs also revealed that the South Korean has a £42 million release clause, which can be triggered in the first 15 days of the summer transfer window.

TBR View:

Tottenham absolutely have to sign a new defender this summer.

Cristian Romero is their best centre-half, but the Argentine has shown this season that he can lose his head from time to time, which makes him a liability in big games.

Eric Dier and Clement Lenglet have had their struggles this season, while Davinson Sanchez is just not good enough to start every week for Spurs.

Kim would be a great signing for the North Londoners, but whether Tottenham can convince him to join them remains to be seen.

