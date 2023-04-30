Journalist makes claim on the future of Crystal Palace target Aaron Wan-Bissaka











Journalist Henry Winter has said that he believes Crystal Palace target Aaron Wan-Bissaka will stay at his current club Manchester United.

The Eagles sold Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United for £50million back in June 2019. The defender has been in and out of the starting eleven at the Red Devils ever since.

Palace were linked with a move for the player in the January transfer window, but nothing materialised. The South London club have re-signed a player from Manchester United in the past when they brought Wilfried Zaha back to the club.

Crystal Palace have a big summer as they will hunt for a new manager and also have multiple players out of contract.



With the right-back featuring quite a lot currently for Manchester United, Sky Sports discussed his future. He competes with Diogo Dalot for a spot but injuries have seen them both play, with Dalot on the left.

Speaking on Sky Sports News (30/04/2023, 10:35 AM), Journalist Henry Winter was asked whether Wan-Bissaka would be part of Erik Ten Haag’s plans next season. He said: “Yes, I think the fact that with the issues at centre-half, Luke Shaw has been playing left-sided centre-half.

“If Malacia is not there, Dalot has gone over to the left hand side because Ten Haag respects what Wan-Bissaka can do. For me, Wan-Bissaka is their number one right back at the moment.”

Journalist Darren Lewis, who was also on the show, went on to call him a “fantastic player”. He has managed to earned massive praise whilst playing in the Premier League.

Palace know how good a player he is. They also desperately need a right-back. This is because Joel Ward and Nathaniel Clyne are both in the latter years of their careers. Signing Wan-Bissaka would be a great coup but for now it looks very unlikely.

