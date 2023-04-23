Journalist Keith Downie expects Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon to be dropped for Tottenham clash











Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie believes that Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon will be dropped for the Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Everton player completed a £45 million move to Newcastle in the January transfer window, but he has failed to meet expectations.

The 22 year old has only featured eight times for the Magpies. In these matches, he has only started twice. Gordon is yet to score for the club.

He is still young and showed glimpses of his potential at Everton. For now, it looks like Eddie Howe is not convinced by him yet despite his price tag.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon expected to be dropped for Tottenham clash

Newcastle’s home match against Tottenham today is huge in the battle for a Champions League spot. The home side are fourth, and three points clear of Spurs in fifth. They also have a game in hand. Should Newcastle beat Spurs and win their game in hand, then they could go six points clear.

Journalist Keith Downie was speaking on Sky Sports News (23/04, 11:05 AM) and was asked who he thinks would start for Newcastle today.

The Sky Sports reporter said: “I expect Gordon to drop back to the bench”. Downie revealed this was due to Sean Longstaff returning. He then said: “I wouldn’t be surprised to see Gordon drop back to the bench, with Joelinton or [Joe] Willock moved further forward.”

No doubt this will be sad news for Gordon, but he has failed to meet expectations so far. Both Newcastle fans and Howe will be happy to hear that the Magpies can field their stronger starting eleven in this big match.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

