Journalist makes Sadio Mane claim when it comes to Naby Keita's Liverpool future











Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita looks to be on his way out this summer and German journalist Christian Falk has hinted at his future.

Keita is expected to depart Anfield as part of a major reshuffle in the summer. The Guinea international has struggled to ever really make a big impact at the club. However, he’s set to have a number of clubs to pick from in the summer.

A move back to Germany could be on the cards, and Falk has claimed that his former Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane might know what’s happening.

“I met Sadio Mané the other week and asked him directly about Naby Keïta. He told me the Bundesliga is making itself so small and it’s such a great league. He’s very sure that, in the next few years, we’re going to see plenty of Premier League stars in the German top-flight.I know, because he has the same management and is a friend of Keïta, so they’re still in contact. I asked Mané if he knew more and he told me ‘I will tell you when there is news’,” Falk wrote for Caughtoffside.

“I think he knows something.I think Leipzig are ahead at the moment. Dortmund are not so concrete at the moment but they do have him on their shortlist in the ongoing search for a potential Jude Bellingham replacement. Leipzig yes, Dortmund… so-so.The rumours from Barcelona are still here; I know that his management was in Spain recently. He’s going to be a free agent and you know what Barcelona do with free agents. So, I think these other clubs are, at the moment, ahead.”

TBR’s View: Keita needs a restart away from Liverpool

It’s just never ever worked for Naby Keita with Liverpool and a move this summer is probably good for everyone.

The midfielder might be well suited to the German league a bit better. The comments from Falk here are interesting when it comes to Mane, who may indeed have had a chat with Keita.

It will certainly be interesting to see where Keita ends up, and if it’s in Munich somehow, then it’s clear Mane might well have played a role.