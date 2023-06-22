Journalist Craig Hope has provided the latest update on Newcastle United transfer target Sandro Tonali following negotiations with AC Milan today.

It was reported by The Athletic that Newcastle are currently working on a deal worth around £60m to sign Sandro Tonali from AC Milan.

This move no doubt has excited many. If the report is to be believed, Newcastle are close to picking up their first marquee signing of the summer.

Tonali has had a great career in Serie A so far. The defensive midfielder won the league title in Italy with his current team AC Milan back in 2022.

Journalist Craig Hope provided the very latest update on Sandro Tonali to Newcastle after negotiations haved continued today. Hope reported: “Sandro Tonali update (could be outdated very quickly) but as of lunchtime negotiations between NUFC & Milan were continuing with no agreement yet signed off.”

This is no doubt a big update in the transfer saga surrounding Tonali. With so much money being spent in this deal, it is no shock to see that a full agreement has not been reached yet.

This should not be a worry for Newcastle fans. Journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Newcastle have already agreed personal terms with Tonali. With the player happy to move, it would be no shock to see the two clubs finally come to a full agreement in the near future.

The Magpies qualifying for the Champions League next season is huge. This qualification gives players a huge reason to want to join the club.

This move for Tonali emphasises that the owners of the club are not worried to spend a lot of money. It also shows that they want to make sure they become a big side in England.