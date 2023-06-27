Journalist has reported what West Ham have told the family of Arsenal target Declan Rice

Journalist Graeme Bailey has reported what West Ham have told the family of Arsenal target Declan Rice about his possible move.

West Ham are holding out for a huge bid close to a reported £100million for the English midfielder. Arsenal, as well as Manchester City reportedly want to sign him.

The midfielder, who is the captain of the Hammers, is a crucial player for the club. Due to his world-class qualities, it is no shock to see some big clubs apparently want to sign him.

With two big clubs in the race for Rice, it feels like the next week or so is pivotal. West Ham currently hold the power, and it is good to hear what they have told his family.

Journalist reports what West Ham have told Declan Rice’s family

With such a big move, it is no shock to see the Hammers talking to the family of Rice. The player is a homegrown talent and means a lot to both the club and fans.

Whilst speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, Bailey has reported what West Ham have told the family of Declan Rice. He said: “West Ham don’t need to sell this summer.

“They have two years on him. They are making Rice’s family clear and his reps know that unless they get paid they won’t sell.”

This is a huge update from the journalist. It shows how much power West Ham have in this possible transfer. With Rice still tied down to a contract, he cannot just leave.

West Ham understandably want a lot of money for him, but they have also shown that they do not mind keeping him another year.