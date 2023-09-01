Liverpool just can’t keep the Saudi clubs away from their players.

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino have already headed over to Saudi Arabia, while Ibrahima Konate, Mo Salah and Joe Gomez have all been linked this week.

As things stand, none of those deals appear to be on the cards, but it does sound as though Salah may at least be open to a deal.

Indeed, according to Lewis Steele, speaking on The Mail’s transfer deadline live stream, he gets a very different answer back from sources when he asks about Salah and Konate.

With Konate, he is firmly told that the player doesn’t want the move, while sources have refused to deny that Salah would be open to a move to Saudi, instead simply noting that the player isn’t for sale.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Different answers

Steele shared what he’s heard on both of these players.

“It’s interesting because when we ask people, not at the club, but people around Merseyside who are in the know about Konate the answer back was that Konate wouldn’t want to go to Saudi, but when we asked about Salah it was ‘Salah is not for sale’. It was never ‘Salah doesn’t want to go there’. That’s not saying Salah does want to go there this summer, his mind is not made up either way,” Steele said.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Telling

As much as we hate to say it, this may say a lot about where Mo Salah’s head is at right now.

The player isn’t necessarily pushing to leave Liverpool, but, it doesn’t sound as though he’s completely against the idea.

It’s been claimed previously that Salah’s head has been turned by the Saudi interest, and there may well be something to that based on what Steele is saying here.

This probably won’t happen this summer, but don’t be surprised if Salah decides to head to Saudi at some point in the not so distant future.