Journalist feels sorry for Tottenham star after hearing what people have said about him











Journalist Darren Lewis thinks that plenty of disrespectful comments have been made about Harry Kane down the years.

Kane broke the Tottenham goalscoring record on Sunday by scoring the only goal of the game in the win over Manchester City.

Lewis told the Kelly and Wrighty Show that Kane’s quality has perhaps not been fully appreciated because he is yet to win a team trophy.

He has won plenty of individual accolades but when it has come to the transfer market, only City have really made a serious play to sign him in 2021 and that came to nothing ultimately.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Lewis on Kane

He said: “The reason why I feel sympathy for Kane is that so often – and we’ve all worked with people who say he’s the best in the world – but then as soon as Spurs said ‘okay, if you want him City, he’s going to cost £160 million’, everyone said: ‘oh, is he really worth that?’.

“And I saw that as so disrespectful to a guy who had won three Premier League Golden Boots.

“He’d proven his consistency in the most difficult league in the world, plus the World Cup Golden Boot as well. And yet, people were doubting his ability.

“If he were to leave in the summer I don’t think there are many Spurs fans who would begrudge him going.”

Perhaps it is the fact that Kane came through the hard way with a series of EFL loans or that he plays for Spurs and they are yet to win anything since 2008.

But Kane has seemingly yet to convince everyone, and he has faced criticism right the way through his career, from when he was written off as a one-season wonder.

That is part of life as a top player maybe, but it remains to be seen what happens in the summer, when he will have just one year left on his current deal if he does not extend between now and then.