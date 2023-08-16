Journalist drops transfer update involving Tottenham and ‘lightning-quick’ striker

Tottenham Hotspur have got the ball rolling in terms of finding a replacement for Harry Kane.

There has been a fair bit of speculation linking Spurs with some of the best up-and-coming strikers around.

Tottenham have already signed Alejo Veliz, but he seems more like a prospect for the future.

In terms of players who could potentially hit the ground running, Gift Orban has emerged as a target.

Now, Rudy Galetti has dropped an update on GiveMeSport regarding Spurs’ pursuit of the Gent star.

Apparently, Tottenham are looking to negotiate a “fair price” for the £25million-rated striker.

As well as Spurs, Inter Milan are apparently eyeing Orban, even though their main target is Folarin Balogun.

Galetti said: “They (Tottenham) would like to negotiate a fair price with Gent to bring him to the Premier League.

“Among the European top clubs, Inter Milan have also shown interest in him. Despite, as we told before, their main target remains as Folarin Balogun.

“The price tag for Gift Orban is already set by the Belgian team and that is around €30m.

“As told, Tottenham are trying to negotiate this amount and let’s see and wait for the development, for sure, in the next few days.”

Our view

It’s good to hear that Tottenham are in talks over Orban, who is one of the best young strikers in European football.

The 21-year-old has been deemed ‘one of Europe’s hottest football commodities‘, and it’s easy to see why.

Since arriving in Europe, Orban has been prolific for both clubs he has played for (Stabaek and Gent).

The latter club’s season is just four games in, and already the Nigerian has netted five goals.

Orban has been deemed a ‘lightning-quick’ striker with ‘no shortage of desirable qualities for a forward’.

At the same time, Spurs are right to want to negotiate a fair deal for Orban.

Tottenham have just earned a hefty windfall from the Kane sale, and clubs around the world are well aware of this.