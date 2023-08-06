Journalist drops positive eight word update on the future of Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is attracting a fair bit of interest and journalist Alan Nixon has shared a positive update on his future.

Despite the Crystal Palace player being injured, the Frenchman has reportedly attracted interest from two top Premier League clubs.

Apparently, Manchester City and Chelsea are interested in him and he has a £35million release clause. Despite this news, Alan Nixon believes Olise could still be at the club for this season.

With Wilfried Zaha not at the club anymore, keeping other talent like Olise is essential if Palace want to battle for a top half finish next season.

Palace fans will be over the moon to see that a journalist has come out with a positive transfer update on Michael Olise.

Journalist Nixon tweeted the latest on Olise. He said: “It’s complicated and I don’t think he leaves” when he was asked by a fan for more information on the release clause.

It is no doubt a very positive bit of news from Nixon for Palace fans. Not only does the journalist think he will stay this summer, he also believes the release clause is more complicated than expected.

Palace fans will no doubt feel the reported £35m release clause is cheap for the exciting 21 year-old who is no doubt a top talent.

Olise managed 11 assists in the Premier League last season. This was the fourth most in the division and is a great tally for such a young player.

His potential is there for all to see and it will be a huge boost for Palace and their top half ambitions if he were to stay at the club past the summer.