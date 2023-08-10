Journalist drops ‘exciting’ Caicedo and Lavia update amid Liverpool and Chelsea pursuit

Liverpool and Chelsea are currently involved in a “poker game” involving two midfield transfer targets.

The Reds and the Blues have both been linked with Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia this summer.

Liverpool have reportedly been in talks over Lavia, but have seen several bids rejected by his club.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been in pursuit of Caicedo for much of the summer.

On Wednesday night, Fabrizio Romano reported that the Blues had submitted a formal bid for Lavia.

And today, Liverpool have apparently made contact with Brighton over Caicedo, as per Sky Sports.

Sacha Tavolieri has now provided an update on both players amid Liverpool and Chelsea’s pursuit.

Taking to Twitter, he spoke of the “complex situation” involving the Anfield outfit and the Stamford Bridge camp.

Tavolieri feels that Chelsea’s main interest remains Caicedo, while Lavia wants to join Liverpool.

“Wait and see,” he wrote. “Exciting case.”

Our view

After a bit of a lull, transfer speculation has once again gone into overdrive, and not only as far as Liverpool and Chelsea are concerned.

One of the Blues’ London rivals now face the prospect of losing their star striker and talisman after they reportedly accepted a bid for him.

As for Liverpool and Chelsea, the two clubs lock horns in the Premier League this weekend, and they’ve taken their battle to the transfer market too.

No doubt there will be more updates in the coming days, or maybe even hours, regarding Lavia and Caicedo.