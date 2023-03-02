The knock-on effect new Saka contract would have at Arsenal











Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport that Bukayo Saka signing a new contract would be a catalyst to attract more top players to the Emirates Stadium.

The 21-year-old is in the last 18 months of his contract at Arsenal, and is reportedly closing in on a new deal.

Last week, the Daily Mail reported that ‘the principles of an agreement are believed to be in place.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

‘All parties (are) now working on resolving smaller details of the contract.’

As per Sami Mokbel’s report, Saka has told Arsenal he wants to stay at the club long-term.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano reported that he understood the player’s new contract would run until 2028.

“It’s not signed yet but it will get done,” Romano wrote on Twitter. “Saka only, always wanted to stay.”

Jones believes that Saka signing a new contract ‘would convince other players’ to also pen new deals and entice transfer targets to the Emirates.

He told GiveMeSport: “If Saka is still at Arsenal in the next couple of years, then there is a much better chance of that team being successful.

“And I think that for him to sign a new contract now would convince other players who have been linked that the ongoing plan is for more of the same.

“He wouldn’t be tying his future to this club otherwise because he knows that there are clubs like Man City who would love to have the chance to sign him.”

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Arsenal on the up

Most of the speculation seems to be heading in the right directions regarding Saka’s Arsenal future.

That said, the Gunners have already proven they are a club on the up, based on their results and their harmonious dressing room.

In addition, Gabriel Martinelli has already committed his future to Arsenal, and hopefully he’s the first of many.

It took Mikel Arteta a while to sort things out, but now they are reaping the benefits.