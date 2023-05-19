Journalist compares Tottenham manager target to Pep Guardiola











Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with a move to appoint Arne Slot as their new manager, and the Dutchman’s style of play has now been compared to that of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

It has been over six weeks since Spurs parted ways with Antonio Conte. The Italian’s furious outburst after the game at Southampton proved to be his final act as the manager, and he was shown the door.

Tottenham have been linked with plenty of managers since that happened, and Slot may just be the favourite for the job now. Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan claimed on talkSPORT that he sees a bit of Guardiola in him.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

Journalist compares Tottenham manager target Arne Slot to Pep Guardiola

One of Tottenham fans’ biggest issues with Antonio Conte, Nuno Espirito Santo and Jose Mourinho was the style of football they employed.

Nuno didn’t have a clue what was happening during his time there, while Mourinho and Conte – both proven winners – just refused to play attacking football despite having two incredible attackers at their disposal.

One of the key requirements of Tottenham’s next manager is that his philosophy is an attractive one, and Arne Slot may just be that man – his style of football is apparently a copy of how Pep Guardiola makes Manchester City play.

Speaking of Slot joining Tottenham, Van der Kraan said: “It’s a risk. But then again, this man is in demand.

“He’s brought the best style of football I’ve seen for 40 years at the club. It’s almost a copy of Pep Guardiola’s style. That’s what the people love.”

“And probably, that is why Daniel Levy is now considering him as the ideal candidate to change something at Spurs finally.”

TBR View:

Slot definitely is a risky option.

Tottenham couldn’t fulfil their goals with proven winners like Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho, who both knew the Premier League well having won the league before.

Slot, if he is appointed, will be very new to English football, and the scarier fact is that he has never experienced the pressure that comes with a job as big as the Spurs one.

However, everyone who has seen Feyenoord this season sings praises of Slot, and it won’t be a surprise at all if Daniel Levy decides to go ahead and appoint him this summer.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

Show all