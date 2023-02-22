Journalist clears up rumours as Harry Kane misses Tottenham training











Journalist Alasdair Gold has taken to Twitter to provide the update Tottenham Hotspur fans would have been hoping for, by suggesting that Harry Kane is fine after missing a part of training.

Kane was missing from training on Wednesday afternoon. Obviously, it goes without saying that it would be a massive blow for Spurs to lose the 29-year-old for any period of time.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Tottenham are, once again, in a battle for a top-four spot in the Premier League. And Kane has been a shining light in front of goal. Kane has more than double the number of Premier League goals of Dejan Kulusevski, Son Heung-min and Richarlison put together this season.

Gold explains Kane absence from Tottenham training

But it would appear that there is nothing for Tottenham fans to worry about.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Gold has now taken to Twitter to comment on Kane being absent from training on Wednesday. And it turns out that the striker was only missing for part of the day. It would appear that it was a precautionary measure from Spurs.

Here is what Gold has posted…

On those Harry Kane illness reports, what happened was he trained this morning at Hotspur Way but didn’t train this afternoon as the Spurs coaching staff are managing his workload following his recent illness. So he’s fine. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) February 22, 2023

Tottenham have some huge games ahead. They face Chelsea in their next Premier League clash. Obviously, there are few games Spurs fans want to win more.

Meanwhile, they have a brilliant opportunity in the FA Cup. Championship side Sheffield United lie ahead. And of course, the second-leg of the Champions League tie with AC Milan is a couple of weeks away.

Spurs need Kane fit and firing – as he has been all season. It appears that they are going to fall short of pre-season expectations. But they will want to finish this campaign on a high. And there is still an opportunity to achieve something special this season.

Kane being fit for the rest of the campaign will obviously make a massive difference.