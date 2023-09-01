Journalist claims ‘wonderful’ Leeds player may not be leaving now after all

Leeds United have been busy in the transfer window this summer and remain busy well into deadline day.

While plenty of players have come in at Elland Road, there have been numerous departures.

Interest in some of Leeds’ players persists as the clock ticks towards the 11pm BST deadline.

However, one player who has been linked with a move away from Elland Road may now be staying after all.

Leeds midfielder Darko Gyabi has been linked with a number of clubs lately, including Fleetwood Town and Valenciennes.

The EFL club has apparently offered to take him on loan, while the French outfit has reportedly offered £5million.

However, The Athletic’s Phil Hay has now reported on the website that Gyabi now looks set to remain at Elland Road.

The Leeds journalist says the 19-year-old was on the verge of joining Fleetwood, but that move was put on hold as Valenciennes tried their luck.

The French club’s new bid appears to have failed to convince Leeds to sell. Not only that, but Gyabi has reportedly changed his mind on Fleetwood too.

Our view

Gyabi may have slipped down the pecking order at Leeds, but it’s good to hear he may not leave now after all.

The Championship is a tough league, and when you combine it with the domestic cups and potentially the playoffs, you can easily clock up 50-plus competitive fixtures in one season.

With that in mind, Leeds will need all the strength in depth they can muster. And Gyabi is a top talent who has a lot to offer Daniel Farke and his charges.

Harry Brooks, who previously coached Gyabi, sung his praises back in 2022, when he was about to join Leeds.

He described the midfielder as a “wonderful” player who “ticks so many boxes”, and so much more.