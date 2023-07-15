Journalist claims West Ham have ‘good chance’ of signing £40m star

West Ham United have been linked with Edson Alvarez in recent months and speculation is intensifying.

Links go back almost a year. Back in October, 90Min reported that the Hammers were scouting the Ajax midfielder.

Now, with the summer transfer window in full swing, West Ham are apparently stepping up their interest in Alvarez.

Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Athletic has reported that the Hammers have contacted Ajax to express their interest in the player.

David Ornstein claimed that West Ham are expected to make an offer for Alvarez.

In terms of price tag, Ajax reportedly want £35-40million for the Mexico international.

Christian Falk has now provided an update on the Alvarez state of play as Borussia Dortmund dropped out of the race.

He told GiveMeSport that West Ham are now the best-placed club to sign the 25-year-old El Tri ace.

“So I heard that the agents have been told from Dortmund that they are out of the race,” said Falk.

“And Ajax are also informed, that’s why there is a good chance for West Ham to go for Alvarez.”

Our view

This is good news for West Ham, who look set to lose Declan Rice at some point.

The Hammers ended a difficult 2022-23 season on a high note.

West Ham survived in the Premier League and lifted the Europa Conference League trophy.

There’s scope for the Hammers to kick on. And Alvarez would be a good shout to replace Rice in their ranks.

He has 147 appearances for Ajax to his name, as well as two Eredivisie titles and one Dutch Cup on his CV.

Likewise, Alvarez has been crucial for Mexico over the years, with 63 caps and the 2019 Gold Cup to his name.

He has also taken part in two World Cups for his nation, in 2018 and 2022.

Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Chelsea were reportedly close to signing the 6ft 1in ace in January, but the move fell through.

Let’s see whether West Ham can succeed where their London rivals failed.