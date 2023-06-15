Journalist claims West Ham are eyeing £35m Manchester United target

West Ham United are reportedly keen on bolstering their defensive options this summer.

The Hammers enjoyed a season to remember as they lifted the Europa Conference League.

However, West Ham struggled in the Premier League and won’t want a repeat of that in 2023-24.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

A mix of injuries and poor form at the back was a significant factor in the Hammers’ struggles in the league.

Dean Jones has spoken to GiveMeSport about what players West Ham could target in the coming weeks.

“West Ham are always linked with many names and much of it is true,” he said.

“Because they typically go after more than one player per position at one time.

“In defence the likes of Max Kilman, Harry Maguire and Axel Disasi are on the radar.”

Disasi, who plays for Monaco, has been a regular on the West Ham rumour mill in recent windows.

However, this is one of the first mentions of him being a Hammers target for this summer.

Admittedly, there have been strong links between Disasi and Manchester United in recent weeks.

Nevertheless, you can never say never in football, and that goes for the transfer window too.

Until the official statements from club(s) and players are out, then there’s always a chance.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

‘Athletic and lively’

Disasi has been impressing for AS Monaco since joining from Reims in 2020.

He was also in France’s World Cup squad and has made three appearances in Qatar, including the final.

A centre-back by trade, the £35million-rated (Whoscored) 24-year-old can also play at right-back.

This is where he featured in Les Bleus’ group-stage defeat to Tunisia and in the Argentina showpiece.

Scouting outlet Ligue 1 Analysis wrote an in-depth report on the 6ft 3in ace in 2020.

They deemed him a ‘complete defender’ who is ‘athletic and lively’ with a ‘very good ability to read the game’.

On Twitter, fans have compared Disasi’s style of play to the likes of Kurt Zouma, Kolo Toure and Sylvain Distin.

We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks. Hopefully the Hammers can pull something out of the hat.