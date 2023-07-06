Journalist claims there’s been something misreported about Spurs signing Vicario

Journalist Lyall Thomas has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur actually always had Guglielmo Vicario as their first-choice goalkeeper target this summer despite heavy links with David Raya.

Thomas was speaking on the Last Word on Spurs podcast after Vicario became the first new face added to Ange Postecoglou’s ranks in the transfer window.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Few Tottenham fans were probably speaking about Guglielmo Vicario ahead of the summer. But there is absolutely no question that Spurs supporters were desperate for the club to replace Hugo Lloris as number one.

Tottenham always had Vicario as first-choice target ahead of Raya

Instead, the name on many fans’ radar may have been David Raya. The Brentford goalkeeper is heading into the final year of his contract. And it did seem that Spurs were putting plenty of effort into trying to bring him to North London.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The Evening Standard reported that Tottenham were closing in on agreeing personal terms with the Spaniard. However, the Bees’ £40 million asking price appeared to be a real stumbling block towards any deal.

Some may have been imploring Tottenham to simply pay the money to get a deal done. But Thomas has suggested that there is a very good reason that they did not meet Brentford’s demands – and that was because Raya was actually never the top target.

“I think he’s going to be a good player,” he told Last Word on Spurs on Vicario. “He was arguably the best keeper in Italy outside the top teams last season. And actually, I understand that he was the first-choice for Tottenham.

“I know a lot was said about David Raya and being the first-choice. But I think a lot of that was putting two and two together based on the season Raya had had. And there was interest in him, the club were big fans of his. But I understand that actually Vicario was the first-choice and the one they wanted to go for.”

It is going to be a big ask for Vicario to step into the void Lloris will leave. While the Frenchman’s form had been in decline ever since he signed a new contract, there is absolutely no question that he has been a legendary figure in North London.

But Spurs fans will be pleased to hear that the Italian was the top target. Thomas went on to note that it was not about the price, but the quality he possesses.

It will be fascinating to see how his upcoming campaign compares with that of Raya now that Spurs have made their choice.