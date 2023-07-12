Journalist claims Spurs genuinely want £50m player who’s wowed Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher in recent months.

For instance, 90Min reported in April that Spurs were one of the clubs in the mix for the England midfielder.

More recently, The Telegraph claimed that Tottenham see Gallagher as a potential Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg replacement.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Apparently, he could set Spurs back in the region of £50million.

TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook has now claimed that Tottenham’s interest in the 23-year-old is “genuine”.

He was speaking on the station – as per their YouTube channel – about homegrown Chelsea players who could leave.

“It’s a big problem for Chelsea as well,” he said.

“They’ve already lost Mason Mount to Manchester United. That’s one of their academy poster boys if you like.

“There’s Conor Gallagher, the interest from Tottenham is genuine.

“Someone else who’s come through the academy and is not certain of his future at the football club.”

Our view

Tottenham have done very well in the summer transfer window so far, making four signings over the past few weeks.

Dejan Kulusevski joined permanently, while Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon arrived recently.

And of course, Tottenham have an exciting new manager at the helm in Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs don’t look like they’re done yet, and Gallagher would be an exciting addition to the ranks at N17.

He’s shown he has what it takes to shine in the Premier League, and Chelsea’s loss could be Tottenham’s gain.

“Conor has this passion for the game when he is on the field like a Ray Parlour,” Patrick Vieira told Sky Sports in 2021.

“But I would say he has maybe the quality finishing of a Frank Lampard.

“It is a manager’s dream to have a player like Conor because when he is on the field, he will give everything.

“He is focused, concentrated and will always give his best. This is something that for me is really important.”

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Gallagher already has one fan in North London in the form of star striker Harry Kane.

He described him as ‘great’ when he made his England debut against Switzerland last year.

The pair have regularly met up on international duty ever since, so Kane should be familiar with his game by now.