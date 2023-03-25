Journalist claims Oliver Glasner is open to taking the Tottenham job











Tottenham are on the lookout for a new manager, with Julian Nagelsmann the main man on Spurs fans’ lips right now.

Nagelsmann has been let go by Bayern Munich and there is now a growing sense that Daniel Levy will make his move to bring the young German coach to Tottenham.

However, a number of other names have also been mentioned since Conte’s outburst last week. One of which is Austrian coach, Oliver Glasner.

Currently in charge of Eintracht Frankfurt, Glasner has caught the eye of Spurs and is one being considered.

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

And writing for his latest CaughtOffside column, German football specialist Christian Falk has claimed that Glasner is open to the Tottenham job.

“They’ve got Glasner on the list; he’s Austrian, of course, but German-speaking and German-thinking,” Falk writes.

“The point is that Glasner is thinking about this move, which is why he’s yet to sign a new contract. Frankfurt have tried to extend his contract but there are ongoing discussions about the squad. Glasner wants to make the next step and get better with Frankfurt. If you don’t get better with Frankfurt, you can get better with another team and get a better squad; these are the discussions between Markus Krösche and Glasner.”

TBR’s View: Glasner a good coach but he’s no Nagelsmann

Tottenham fans will be disappointed if it’s anyone but Julian Nagelsmann now you feel. He’s been on the radar for so long and now that he’s available, it would be a disappointment for Spurs fans if they didn’t land him.

That doesn’t mean Oliver Glasner isn’t a good manager though. He has done really well with Frankfurt and there’s a reason why clubs are looking at him.

Daniel Levy faces a big choice here really. Nagelsmann will be his main man. But if Glasner is open to the job, then that could also be something that impresses Levy as well.