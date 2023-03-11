Journalist claims Newcastle are keen on signing Leeds defender Robin Koch











Leeds United defender Robin Koch is a target for Newcastle this summer and the player is open to the move.

Koch has been doing well for Leeds and is seen as one of the better signings in recent seasons. He arrived at the club for around £13m and has made a position in the XI his own.

However, he is not quite getting the recognition he wants by the German national team. And according to German journalist Christian Falk, Newcastle are wanting to sign the Leeds defender.

“Robin Koch has a problem. The German national team coach, Hansi Flick, did not take him to the World Cup. He knows that he can build his international profile by joining a club that plays in Europe” Falk wrote for CaughtOffside.

Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images

“Newcastle are interested, and if the club secures some European football next term that would hugely encourage Koch to consider a transfer to Eddie Howe’s outfit. Being a part of the national side is incredibly important to him. Of course, it’s worth pointing out that playing in the Bundesliga, too, would grant him more attention in Germany. Therefore, a summer transfer shouldn’t be considered unlikely.”

Lauded as ‘incredible‘ recently by Jesse Marsch, Leeds will be hoping to keep Koch rather than sell.

TBR’s View: Bitter blow for Leeds to lose Robin Koch

Of course, if Leeds go down, then they’ll be powerless to resist a lot of players leaving. The likes of Koch, Bamford, Rodrigo and more are all likely to seek moves.

However, if they stay up and still lose Koch to Newcastle, then it’s a massive blow really.

The German has proven to be a good signing in the main. For the money as well, Leeds will consider themselves having got a bit of a bargain.

Newcastle are a problem for teams right now. If they bid big and offer huge wages, then Koch might end up trying to force the issue.